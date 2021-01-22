Preservation Biscuit Company Teams Up with Settle Down Easy Brewing

Preservation Biscuit Company is hosting a pop-up event at Settle Down Easy Brewing Company in Falls Church on Saturday, Jan. 23 from noon – 2 p.m., while supplies last.

The event will feature miniature versions of Preservation’s Goodness Gracious Biscuit with slow-roasted pulled pork, house made barbeque, coleslaw, and pickles and its PBC Bar with peanut butter, cheerio bar, and chocolate highlights.

Settle Down Easy will donate $1 for every pint sold during the event to One Neighborhood Foundation which supports restaurants and provides meals to frontline workers, first responders, essential workers, and local heroes. Preservation Biscuit Company is expected to open in the Southgate Shopping Center at 102 E. Fairfax in early February.

The event will take place at 2822 Fallfax Drive in Falls Church. For more information, visit Preservation Biscuit Company’s or Settle Down Easy Brewing Company’s website.