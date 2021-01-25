Area Food Program Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help provide food support for the Fairfax County Region 2 Hypothermia Prevention Program operated by New Hope Housing.

This year, due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, the shelter is being operated at the Lincolnia Senior Center near the Landmark Mall in Alexandria.

Help is needed providing breakfast bags, lunch bags, and hot dinner meals seven days a week, from now until March 31.

Dinner, lunch and breakfast bags are needed. Persons interested in helping are asked to sign up. It does not commit one but signers will be reached out to for information.