F.C. Distillers’ Owner Appointed to the Craft Advisory Council

Falls Church Distillers’ Michael Paluzzi has been appointed to the Craft Advisory Council at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS.) DISCUS is the leading voice and advocate for the U.S. spirits industry.

The Craft Advisory Council was created to represent craft distillers’ positions on key policy issues at the federal, state and local level, as well as to help guide DISCUS’ craft distiller-focused programming and benefits.

Paluzzi opened the award winning craft distillery at 442 S. Washington Street in Falls Church in September of 2017. For information about events or to see the menu of locally produced spirits, visit www.fcdistillers.com.