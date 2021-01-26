77 Seek School Naming Committee Appointments

A total of 77 City of Falls Church citizens stepped forward last week to seek appointment to one of two school renaming committees.

The two groups will make recommendations to the Falls Church School Board which will have the final say on alternative names for Thomas Jefferson Elementary and George Mason High School.

Last month, the board voted unanimously to change the names of the two schools on grounds that both Jefferson and Mason owned slaves during the time of the American Revolution.

Requesting appointments to the Jefferson Elementary renaming committee were Brad Allen, Marculius Davis, Ryan Bourke, Lesley Marlin, Leigh Johnson, Will Shorter, Julia Huber, Brannon McLaughlin, Sherry Witt, Aaron Ford, Kathryn Martin and Kyle Erickson.

Seeking appointment to the Mason High renaming committee are Kabir Kamboh, Allison Hyra, Arnie Murphy, Stella Turner, Shaun Dakin, Joshua Reitinger, Noor DeWald, Jeff Jordan, Jasyn Polowitz, Truman Lapp, James Callahan, Christina Lynn E. McCoy, James Augie Reitmeyer, Matteo Chiappetta, Eden Heard, Jackson Pierce, Eli Wildman, Hunter Hicks, Casey Miner, Jack Ackerman, Kornal Bazaz Smith, Marvin Wooten, Bill Ackerman, Shawn Northrip, Tom Lubnow, Julie M. Stufft, Chris Marrow, Kristen Ross, Sean Lester, Susan Rotherham, Edwin Kim, Will Stewart, Stephen Whitcomb, Katie Clinton, Kimberly Tolhurst, Jim Wildman, Frank Micciche, Arabia Sher Afgan, Clara Theisz, Lauren Mellon, Dave Rifkin, Adam Rice, Susan Kearney, Reid Sassman, Erik Autor, Vikki Spencer Ehrlich, Paul G. Stankevich, Andra Popa, Hana Saldate, Georgia Brown, Belarmino Castillo-Juarez, Lisa Gross, Elliott Smith, William Wanlund, Jamie Argento Rodriguez, Peter Musurlian, Austin H. Ives, Tim Campbell, Frank Spinello, Matthew E. Henry, Lisa Ferguson, Bethany, John D. Lawrence, Olivia Pilson and Gabriella Abruzzi.