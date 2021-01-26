Broad & Washington Plan With Whole Foods Wins Unanimous OK

Years in the making, a major mixed use development project at the City of Falls Church’s central intersection of Washington and Broad Streets (Rts. 29 and 7) to feature a huge new Whole Foods grocery was approved unanimously by the F.C. City Council Monday night.

A provision of the plan that involved the sale of a .47 acre City-owned parking lot was also unanimously OK’d.

The Insight Company said it will begin to move forward on the project immediately.

Its aspects include a subsidized 5,000 square feet for the City’s premiere theatrical operation, the non-profit Creative Cauldron, a grassy, public “Unity and Justice” plaza right at the corner, 339 residential units, ground floor retail and an expansion of free public, other parking that will also benefit adjacent businesses and an option for voluntary concessions that include up to 10 percent affordable housing.

The Council will make decisions about the affordable housing options at a meeting next month after consulting with the School Board and other City bodies.