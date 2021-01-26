Crime Report: Man is Victim of Attempted Robbery

A man was assaulted after three other male suspects attempted to rob him near the Eden Center in this week’s Crime Report.

Attempted Robbery-6600 blk Wilson Blvd. Jan 11, 923pm, three unknown male suspects approached a victim and asked him for money. When the victim denied of having any money on him, one of the subjects assaulted him and left the scene on foot. The victim sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.

Motor Vehicle Theft- 200 blk W Annandale Road. January 13, sometime overnight, a parked vehicle was stolen. The stolen vehicle was left unsecured with keys in the cup holder.

Fraud- 200 blk Noland Street. Maple Ave, between mid-August and October of 2020, victims debit card was used fraudulently to make online purchases.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk S Washington St. January 15, 1108 pm, a male, 23, of Springfield, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.