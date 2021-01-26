F.C.’s Entire Public Works Department in Quarantine

City of Falls Church’s City Manager Wyatt Shields reported to the City Council Monday night that due to Covid-19 infections and contact concerns, all 28 members of the City’s Department of Public Works have been placed on quarantine to work from their homes this week.

Shields did not identify how many of the staff actually reported positive for the virus.

He said that necessary tasks of the department, such as road clearing following snow or ice accumulation on roads, will be handled by contractors, which occurred last night.

He did not indicate when or how exactly the quarantine would be lifted.