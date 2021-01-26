Major Internet Outage Affects Virtual Instruction for F.C. Schools

Falls Church City schools are experiencing difficulties with their online instruction due to problems with their internet provider, Verizon FIOS .
The City’s public school system made note of the outage around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Steve Herman of Voice of America News mentioned that the outage is taking place throughout major cities in the northeastern United States after a cable was damaged in Brooklyn, New York.
The Washington Post reported that the problems also included access to certain web services, such as Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others.