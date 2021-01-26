Major Internet Outage Affects Virtual Instruction for F.C. Schools

Verizon FIOS’ outage map (Screenshot: News-Press)

Falls Church City schools are experiencing difficulties with their online instruction due to problems with their internet provider, Verizon FIOS .

The City’s public school system made note of the outage around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A large Internet Outage is affecting millions along the east coast including Verizon FIOS customers locally impacting students and teachers. Updates as we get them. — Falls Church City Schools (@FCCPS) January 26, 2021

Steve Herman of Voice of America News mentioned that the outage is taking place throughout major cities in the northeastern United States after a cable was damaged in Brooklyn, New York.

There's apparently been a cable cut in Brooklyn affecting @verizonfios subscribers in the northeastern US. (I can confirm my fiber internet connection is running unusually slow). — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 26, 2021

The Washington Post reported that the problems also included access to certain web services, such as Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others.