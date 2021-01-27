Arlington Lions Bring Back Contactless Charity Sale

The Lions of Northwest Arlington have started a new, contactless charity format for its sale of citrus fruit, pecans and maple syrup.

For health and safety reasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic — no “Brick-and-Mortar,” no boxes of citrus or pecans or maple syrup, no money, no cars, nor trucks, no opening or closing, no people coming together — will be a part of the sale.

Ordering and payment is online at any time at either the NWARL Lions website at nwarlionscitrus.fwffb.net or Puriton Maple’s website at purintonmaple.com (for maple syrup only — use promo code “nwarlions” at checkout).

The sale opened on Jan. 14 and ends March 31 for deliveries direct to the customer.

For more information, call 703-528-1130 or text 703-772-3784.