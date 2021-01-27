NOVA ScriptsCentral Initiating Diabetes Access Pilot Program

NOVA ScriptsCentral announced that it is initiating a Diabetes Access Pilot Program designed to assist those in the Northern Virginia area living with diabetes who need access to insulin.

Established in 2006, NOVA ScriptsCentral’s mission is to provide quality integrated pharmaceutical care and medication access to low-income uninsured children and adults.

Through this pilot initiative NOVA ScriptsCentral will provide insulin for free to uninsured patients being treated at one of its 16 safety net partner clinics in Northern Virginia.

These patients will also have access to affordable diabetic testing supplies. For more information, visit https://novascriptscentral.org.