Blood Drive at Vienna Fire House Thursday & Saturday

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Hall (400 Center St. S, Vienna) will be holding blood drives on Thursday and Saturday from 1 – 7 p.m. To sign up for this blood drive, visit inovabloodsaves.org, click on the “Donate Blood” tab at the top and enter your zip code. At the next page, you can scroll down and see the “Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Hall” event for Jan. 28 & 30, and can register there.

Inova Blood Donor Services is taking all precautions as it relates to Covid-19.

There will be space to spread out and social distance.

For more information, visit Inova’s Blood Donor Services website.