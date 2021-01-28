Falls Church Calendar: January 28 – February 3, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Northern Virginia Bird Club Walk. Interested attendees can join members of the Northern Virginia Bird Club for one or all of these informal walks through Long Branch and Glencarlyn Park in search of resident and migratory birds. Experienced and beginning birders welcomed. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides if they have them. Register by contacting longbranch@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Falls Church). 8:30 – 11 a.m. 703-228-6535.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Falls Church Writers Group (online). Group for writers to receive and give constructive criticism on their writing. All attendees are advised to bring something that they’ve been working on to share with the group. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the event. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

Virtual Tiny Tot: Winter Waters (online). Interested children can join Arlington Parks staff for a virtual version of its Tiny Tots program. This event’s focus is on how the creeks, streams and ponds in the area change during the winter months, how that affects the surrounding habitat. For ages 18 to 35 months. Themes and activities repeat, so interested participants are encouraged to register for only one program per month. Staffers will email you a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. 4 – 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

The Gravel Road Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Cup O’Jokes — A Special Blend of Comedy (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Robert Earl Keen. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

The Josh Allen Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Lady Limbo with Elliot Day on drums & Michael Baptista on bass. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Groovequest Funk, Blues & More. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

A Song & A Slice: King Street Bluegrass (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Comedy Night. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Acme Band Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Emo Trivia Night (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $7.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.