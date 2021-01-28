F.C. Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run on Lee Highway

A Falls Church woman was killed while crossing Lee Highway on Wednesday night, according to police.

Fairfax County police said that Raymunda Garcia-Hernandez, 81, of Falls Church, was crossing Lee Highway around the 7200 block when an unknown vehicle hit her.

According to police, she was not crossing the road in a crosswalk

Officers pronounced Garcia-Hernandez dead when they showed up to scene around 9 p.m., and said her body was lying in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police said the vehicle didn’t stop and are actively investigating the incident.

Authorities said this is the first pedestrian death of 2021.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Fairfax County’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 and by web by visiting here.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.