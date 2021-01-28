Stylish Patina Moving to Former Broad Street Pharmacy Location

Stylish Patina is moving to 450 W. Broad Street, the space previously occupied by Broad Street Pharmacy.

Stylish Patina offers curated vintage furniture, home décor, kitchenware, linens, cookbooks and other gift items and offers services including custom furniture painting, interior design, real estate, and private workshops.

The boutique, which opened eight years ago in Falls Church, will close in its current Pearson Square location on S. Maple Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Jan. 29, except for online order pick-ups, to move to the new space.

It is expected to open next week if not over the weekend. A Covid-friendly grand opening will be held in the coming weeks. For more information, visit stylishpatina.com.