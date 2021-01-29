Women Voters Host Virtual Program on Climate Solutions

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the community to a virtual program featuring guest speaker Sarah Karush from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a volunteer-driven organization focused on bipartisan climate solutions.

It has been advocating for passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a national carbon pricing bill that CCL believes is the best first step to address the climate challenge.

Sarah Karush, co-leader of CCL’s Fairfax County Chapter, will explain how the legislation works and how CCL volunteers are building support for it among people of all political stripes. This event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

The Zoom link is posted on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters at my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church.

For additional information, contact Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.