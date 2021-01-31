City of F.C. Government Will Be Open Monday, Feb. 1

The City of Falls Church government will be open as scheduled on Monday, February 1, according to an announcement late Sunday.

Most services are available online. The RecConnect program at the Community Center is closed, per the closure of the City public schools.

City employees may take liberal leave after checking with their supervisor The Snow Emergency Routes (see earlier report) are still in effect. Vehicles may not park on these streets, which is listed online as well.

Residents are encouraged to continue to stay home and off the roads, which are expected to become very icy this evening and overnight. Residents are reminded to check on vulnerable neighbors who might need help shoveling snow. Fire hydrants should also be cleared to ensure ease of access in case of emergency.