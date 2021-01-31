F.C. Issues Emergency Snow Route List Effective 9 a.m. Sunday

The City of Falls Church issued the following this weekend:

In response to the Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service, the City has declared a Snow Emergency starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 31. This means that the Snow Emergency Routes will be activated at that time (9 a.m.); see the list of routes below and online.

Snow Emergency Routes Activated at 9 a.m. on January 31

The City’s snow emergency routes need to be open for first responders, public safety officials and road crews at all times and thus have priority for salting, sanding and plowing. Residents and visitors are not permitted to park along these routes during a City-declared Snow Emergency. Vehicles abandoned or parked on snow emergency routes could be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal crews to clear the roads. The traffic emergency routes are as follows, and available on the City’s website at www.fallschurchva.gov/SnowRoutes:

Annandale Road from Hillwood Avenue to Broad Street

Broad Street from Haycock Road to Seven Corners (both sides of street)

Columbia Street from Maple Avenue to Tuckahoe Street

(Maple Avenue to Washington St.: both sides of street; Washington Street to Tuckahoe: single side of street)

Great Falls Street from West Street to Washington Street (both sides of street)

Hillwood Avenue from Washington Street to Seven Corners (both sides of street)

Lincoln Avenue from West Street to Yucatan Street (both sides of street)

Little Falls Street from Broad Street to Great Falls Street (both sides of street)

Maple Avenue from Washington Street to Columbia Street

Park Avenue from West Street to Washington Street (both sides of street)

Roosevelt Street from Hillwood Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard (both sides of street)

Washington Street from Graham Road to Westmoreland Street (both sides of street)

West Street from Abbott Lane to Great Falls Street

(Abbott Lane to Broad Street: single side of street; Broad Street to Lincoln Avenue: both sides of street; Lincoln Avenue to Great Falls Street: single side of street)

All Snow Emergency Routes are on both sides of the street, except for the following exceptions:

South West Street

South West Street (Abbott Lane to Broad Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

(Abbott Lane to Broad Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only) North West Street

North West Street (Lincoln Avenue to Great Falls Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

(Lincoln Avenue to Great Falls Street; northwest side of street, affecting southbound traffic only) East Columbia Street

East Columbia Street (Washington Street to Tuckahoe Street; north side of street, affecting westbound traffic only)

(Washington Street to Tuckahoe Street; north side of street, affecting westbound traffic only) South Maple Avenue

(Washington Street to Annandale Road; west side of street, affecting southbound traffic only)

The City will make weather-related announcements via www.fallschurchva.gov, Facebook, and Twitter. Large-scale emergencies will also be texted or emailed to subscribers of Falls Church Alerts (alert.fallschurchva.gov). Closures and cancellations are reported on the City’s website, on social media, and to local TV and radio media.