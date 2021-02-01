2nd Vaccine Doses for F.C. Teachers Due Feb. 15

Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Superintendent Peter Noonan announced Tuesday that Fairfax County Health Department has confirmed FCCPS staff are due to receive their second dose of the Covid vaccine on Feb. 15, President’s Day, setting up the division to be the first in Northern Virginia to fully reopen in hybrid in a little over four weeks.

Dr. Noonan noted the news came on the same day the Virginia Department of Health revised the Falls Church Schools Percent Positive metrics back into the “Higher Risk” category, as the number of cases in Falls Church continues to rise.

“If we had reopened this week we would likely be looking and moving back to virtual next week,” Noonan said.

The Mustang high school students who selected “in-person hybrid” for their Arlington Career Center (ACC) courses will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 2. On Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5, there will be asynchronous learning for students as teachers have professional days.

The virtual learning continues on Monday the 8th, with teachers holding office hours. The courses include auto tech, auto collision repair, barbering, cosmetology, culinary arts, electricity, and EMT.