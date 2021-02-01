Barbers Club Neo Opens In Spectrum Building

Barbers Club Neo has opened in the Spectrum Building at 444 W. Broad Street, in the space previously occupied by Supercuts.

Barbers Club Neo is owned and operated by Gurcan Gokcen who has both a Barber’s License and a Barber’s Training License.

Services include shampoos, haircuts, buzz cuts, neck trims, shape ups, beard trims, and cuts for children under 8 years old ranging in price from $10 – $45.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit their website.