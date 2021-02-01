Island Fin Poke Opening on Feb. 1

Island Fin Poke will open in the Idylwood Shopping Center at 7501 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church on Feb. 1.

Originally scheduled to open in January, this will be the first of the Hawaiian-style poke restaurant franchises to open in Virginia.

Owned by Bonita Bell, the health-conscious restaurant will donate 20 percent of the proceeds from its first day of sales to Food for Others, Inc., which distributes free food to residents in need. Island Fin Poké has 11 operating locations across the country.

For more information, visit company’s website.