Letters to the Editor: Creative Cauldron Finally Has Its New Home Locked In

Letters to the Editor: January 28 – February 3, 2021

Creative Cauldron Finally Has Its New Home Locked In

Editor,

After a tumultuous six-year journey, Creative Cauldron will have a new home, thanks to the hard work and tenacity of Insight Property Group and the City to bring the best possible project to the Broad and Washington Crossroads.

This may not be the project of the dreams of the nineties, but it may well be the project for the times. Its elements address three important human needs: shelter, food, and community. It will provide housing for many, including significant contributions to our affordable housing stock. It will provide a top tier grocer easily accessible to the citizens. And it will provide inspiration for the soul and imagination as it celebrates the arts with a new home for Creative Cauldron and a public plaza envisioned by Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation dedicated to the pioneers in the City’s quest for equality and civil rights. The addition of live/work units addresses the shifting landscape of the workplace and positions the City well as things evolve. The added tax revenue will allow the City more flexibility to address its priorities.

As was mentioned at the Monday meeting, Insight Property Group has proffered the most extensive package of community benefits of any project to date.

Thank you to all our friends and supporters who never gave up on the future of Creative Cauldron. And thank you to Insight Property Group and the City Council for making our dream of a permanent home come true.

Marty Meserve

Falls Church

