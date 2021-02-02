Crime Report: Car Stolen After Keys Left in it Overnight

A car was stolen after someone left their keys inside their unlocked car overnight in this week’s Crime Report.

Fraud- 600 blk Knollwood Drive. January 19, 4:36 p.m., unknown suspect fraudulently used the victims credit card to make online purchase.

Motor Vehicle Theft- 300 blk W Rosemary Lane. January 19, sometime overnight, a parked vehicle, that was left unsecured with the keys inside the vehicle, was stolen.

Fraud-600 blk W Broad St. January 22, 1:03 p.m., an unknown suspect fraudulently cashed a check at a local bank belonging to the victim.

Larceny from Building- 500 blk Hillwood Ave. January 23, 10:06 a.m., An unknown suspect stole items of value from the hallway of an apartment.

Larceny Shoplifting-1200 blk W Broad St. January 25, 7:40 p.m., a male, 58, no fixed address, was arrested for shoplifting from a business.