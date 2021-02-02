F.C. Resident Given Award For College Contributions

Lisseth Chavez Cruz of Falls Church, majoring in Spanish, has earned a national award for contributions to the College of the Holy Cross’ Chapter of National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society Sigma Delta Pi.

Omicron Epsilon has been named an “Honor Chapter” for its outstanding activities in 2019-20, an award that was bestowed to only 11 out of 627 chapters nationwide in 2019. This is the fourth time since 1997 that Holy Cross has received this distinction.

Co-Chapter Advisers Bridget Franco, Daniel Frost and Rodrigo Fuentes were instrumental in earning this year’s recognition.

Founded at the University of California, Berkeley in 1919, Sigma Delta Pi is the largest foreign-language honor society in existence, honoring exceptional academic achievement in the Spanish major.