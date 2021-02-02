Sports Training, Massage Center and Nancy Branberg, PT Team Up

Sports Training, Massage Center and Nancy Branberg, PT have teamed up to offer an online Body Stability Integration (BSI) course.

The BSI course was created around the science of each individual’s ability to create stability in their body so that they can move more easily and efficiently.

The goal of the BSI course is to encourage a person’s ability to tune into the major stabilizing centers of the trunk and learn how to engage and activate these centers during movement.

The ultimate goal of the course is that each participant discovers how to get more out of their workouts and gains the ability to continue the activities they love.

For more information about the BSI course, email info@stm-center.com or info@NBranbergPT.com.

For more information about Sports Training and Massage Center, located at 450 W. Broad Street in Falls Church, visit its website.