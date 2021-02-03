Local Fairfax Co. Students Selected for Scholars Program

Fifty-five seniors in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) are among a group of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2021.

The following students from local Fairfax County schools who were nominated are:

Falls Church High School — Maxwell J. Miracle, John T. Child and Tryn Dunne.

Marshall High School — Rishav Shreeram

McLean High School — Jungmin Kang.