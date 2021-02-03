PACEM Solutions International & PACEM Defense Appoint New Executives

Falls Church-based PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC appointed Cory Mills as executive chairman and Rana Al Saadi as executive vice chairman of its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mills and Saadi are both co-founders of PACEM Solutions International and PACEM Defense LLC. Mills is a combat veteran who served as a subcontractor for the U.S. Department of State.

Al Saadi held senior executive positions with the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Defense. PACEM Solutions International provides consulting, training and risk management services while PACEM Defense manufactures munitions.

For more information, visit its website.