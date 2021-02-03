Warner, Kaine Push Legislation for D.C. Statehood

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine last week joined Senator Tom Carper in re-introducing legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state of the United States.

The “Washington, D.C. Admission Act” would establish congressional boundaries for the 51st state and grant D.C. residents full congressional representation.

The bill would also ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs, including crucial safety and security matters.

Additionally, the legislation would designate the areas surrounding the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the National Mall as the seat of the federal government.

That area would inherit the name “The Capital” and remain under the control of Congress, as mandated by the Constitution.