Falls Church Calendar: February 4 – 10, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article will be “America’s War on Syrian Civilians” by Anand Gopal. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Beginner Birding Club. Families can join a naturalist as the group learns a little more about the feathered friends that hang out in the Northern Virginia area. In this club, participants will learn the life histories of birds, how to identify them based on sound and appearance and create a bird journal for future use. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Park staff will email participants a link to Microsoft Teams before the program start time. Participants should have their device ready to go prior to the start of the program. 9 – 10 a.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). This meeting complies with the Freedom of Information Act. Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, Feb. 5, Project Locrea, the musical alliance with varying instrumentation created by flutist Yana Nikol will introduce audiences to the different musical traditions of the world seen through the lenses of artistic creativity. Combining traditional instruments with western classical and jazz instruments, Project Locrea’s focus is on bringing better understanding and deeper connection between cultures. On Saturday, Feb. 6, Karen Kelleher will perform her solo concert, “There and Back Again.” Last seen in the Helen Hayes nominated ensemble of “Disenchanted” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Kelleher returns to the Cauldron with her stunning vocal range in this debut solo show. Her cabaret will be a celebration of music from all around the world. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

David Thong (from Back to the ‘90s) plays hits from every decade. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Josh Allen Acoustic Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bongo District. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jazz with the Sarah Laven Jones Group. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Gloria Chien, piano — Chamber Music at The Barns (streaming). Presented by Wolf Trap. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

A Song & A Slice: Moose Jaw (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

New Blue Soul Band with Mary Shaver. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Adrian Ivy & Dean Cramer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Two By Sea. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Little Lawnmowers. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.