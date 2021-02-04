Marshall Academy Holds Open House Tonight

Marshall Academy, a governor’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) academy, will host its annual academy open house for prospective students on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The virtual program includes an academy program overview from 6:30 – 6:45 p.m. and two teacher presentation sessions at 6:50 and 7:10 p.m. Prospective students can register online to participate in the Blackboard Collaborative Ultra (BBCU) session and receive information. As registration for the 2021-22 school year gets underway, FCPS academies provide many options for high school electives.

Marshall Academy courses include Arabic language; Automotive Technology; Chinese language; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Cloud Computing; Cyber: Computer Systems Tech A+; Network Administration; Cisco; Cyber: Security +; Entrepreneurship; Robotic Systems 1 and Engineering Systems 1.

Academy classes are open to students in grades 10-12 except for Computer Systems Tech A+ 1 and Arabic and Chinese languages, which students can take in ninth grade.

More information is available at the academy’s website or by contacting Niki Rosett-Haubner at Nicole.RosettHaubner@fcps.edu.