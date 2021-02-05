Downtown F.C. CVS to be Covid Vaccine Outlet

The News-Press has confirmed that the CVS Pharmacy at 134 W. Broad Street in downtown Falls Church will function as a distribution site for the Covid-19 vaccine effort.

While the date for beginning the service is not yet known, the Biden administration said this week it intends to begin administering the vaccines through some private partners as early as next week.

Vaccine recipients must meet the qualification criteria based on the roll-out schedule that is in effect.

It was reported yesterday that 435,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed to date in Virginia.