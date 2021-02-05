Several F.C. Restaurants Celebrating Super Bowl with Special Deals

Several Falls Church restaurants are celebrating Sunday’s big game with party pack specials.

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is offering Super Bowl Snack Packs that feed four and include buffalo wings, homemade tortilla chips and dips, a vegetable platter, chili dogs or corn dogs, and iced football sugar cookies, while Dogwood Tavern has Nacho Kits and 20 or 40 piece Wing Buckets available, and The State Theatre has Super Bowl Party Boxes with wings, sliders, tots, chips & dips, and poppers for four.

The three restaurants also have drink specials available.

Visit www.clareanddons.com, www.dogwoodtavern.com, and www.thestatetheatre.com for more information.