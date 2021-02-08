F.C. Resident Wins Scholastic Honors for U.S. Figure Skating

Matthew Sperry, of Falls Church, has been named to the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Scholastic Honors Team. He is one of 11 skaters in the nation out of over 120 applicants. This award recognizes student athletes who have excelled academically as well as have been heavily involved in their community and in the sport of figure skating.

Sperry is a member of the Skating Club of Northern Virginia and a senior at Stanford University Online High School. An ice dancer, Sperry is a National Merit semifinalist and tutors others in math and physics. He and his partner competed internationally in the 2020 North American Cup Series. Sperry is an Eagle Scout and has also been a patrol leader. He is a member of the Virginia Ice Theatre Junior Board and assists with food drives and, with his club, has taught adult skaters basic skills and pattern dances.

Scholastic Honors Team awardees each receive a $3,000 scholarship and $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice, given by the Denver Foundation. The charity Sperry chose is the Columbia Baptist Church Spend Yourself Food Pantry based out of Bailey’s Crossroads, because he has volunteered during many scout food drives and knows how much the food pantry is helping provide food during the pandemic.