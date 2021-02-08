City Business License Renewal Forms to be Mailed Soon

Falls Church City’s 2021 Business License Renewal Forms will be mailed later this month.

The mailing is later than usual due to Covid-19 related delays with the programming vendor.

Businesses that would like to renew their license prior to receiving the official mailing may do so online.

The deadline to renew is by March 1. All paid 2020 business license holders are in good standing until that date, due to the annual two month grace period for January and February.

Questions regarding business license renewals or business taxes should be sent to the Falls Church City Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at (703) 248-5450 or commissioner@fallschurchva.gov.

The office is open, masks required, in suite 202W of City Hall’s West Wing at 300 Park Avenue.