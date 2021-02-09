F.C. Council Adopts New Noise Ordinance, But Could be Changed Later

Falls Church City Council unanimously voted to adopt a new noise ordinance Monday night, granting a 10 p.m. deadline to retail establishments with live music.

The council’s updated ordinance also allows for a decibel level limited to 65 at a 75-foot distance for up to three daytime hours.

This is the council’s attempt to draw an equitable line between the interests of residential homeowners and struggling local businesses in the age of the pandemic.

However, the new ordinance may be subject to modifications prior to a final approval later this month.