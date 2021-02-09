‘Galaxy Girls’ Fundraise for Covid-19 Relief

(Photo: Courtesy Mary-Kathryn Vernon)

THE GALAXY GIRLS, a self-starting group of elementary students from Thomas Jefferson and Mount Daniel, performed a socially-distanced charity dance show for the Whittier Park neighborhood in Falls Church City to raise money for Direct Relief, which distributes protective equipment to medical professionals and medicines for Covid ICU wards around the world.

The girls raised over $155 in their first show and look forward to organizing more community fundraising events in the future.

The Galaxy Girls from left to right: Ana Mandl, Stella Goffee, Sadie Goffee, Inaaya Pepermintwala, Claire Vernon and Kate Vernon