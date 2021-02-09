The Johnson’s Café Opens on S. Washington Street

The Johnson’s Café has opened at 301 S. Washington Street, in the location formerly occupied by Milagros Restaurant.

The New York style café and deli was created to serve fresh, seasonal food, some with an Indian influence, to the Falls Church community.

The menu includes breakfast items including sandwiches and pancakes, fresh salads, deli sandwiches, lunch bowls containing Indian butter chicken, roasted half chicken, and tandoori spiced salmon, along with grab & go options and specialty drinks.

The menu and offerings will change with seasons and the desires of patrons.

The Johnson’s Café is open Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.thejohnsonscafe.com.