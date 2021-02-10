Preservation Biscuit to Open At F.C. Location in 2 Weeks

The popular Preservation Biscuit Company will open its downtown Falls Church location in the Southgate Shopping Center Feb. 15, according to its landlord, the Young Group.

In other business development news, there is strong interest by a tex-mex restaurant in the now-vacant Locker Room site, while Stylish Patina has reopened at its new W. Broad site and facelifts are underway at both the Broaddale Shopping Center and West Falls Center.

A new Vietnamese restaurant is poised to go into the Falls Plaza center, Galleria Florist is set to move into the City, and there is a proposal to move a temporary thrift shop into the vacated Rite Aid site in the 1000 block of West Broad that will benefit the Creative Cauldron.