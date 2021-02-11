Body Dynamics, Inc. Offering 2 Free Virtual Classes

Body Dynamics, Inc. is offering two free virtual classes over the next week sponsored by The Kensington Falls Church.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 from 2 – 2:30 p.m. Recharge in 20 with Jorge Villalobos is designed for working professionals to introduce light activity and stretch to reduce the negative impact of sitting in a work environment.

Tai Chi with Jen Gamboa will be held Onn Thursday, Feb. 18 from 2 – 2:30 p.m. and focus on a series of central movements and ideas designed to teach a person to be aware of their body and to maintain balance physically and internally.

Go to the events page at The Kensington’s website to register or contact Body Dynamics at 703-527-9557 or frontdesk@bodydynamicsinc.com.