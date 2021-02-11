City of F.C. 2nd in State For Average Tax Refunds

City of Falls Church residents enjoyed the second largest tax refunds on average of any jurisdiction in Virginia, according to a Tuesday report from the SmartAsset financial advisor firm and spokesman Steve Sabato.

The study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS to residents and the number of refunds distributed in each county. They set the total against average tax amounts owed.

Goochland County scored the highest net index score, the City of Falls Church was second (average tax amount refunded being $3,523), followed by Abermarle, Loudoun, Fairfax counties and Charlottesville City.