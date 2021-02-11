F.C. High Academy Holds Open House Tonight

Falls Church Academy — a Governor’s Health Sciences academy — will hold its annual open house to be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A Blackboard Collaborate Ultra (BBCU) link for the program will be posted on the academy website no later than 6:15 p.m. on the day of the event.

Prospective students and parents are encouraged to learn about the exciting health and human service courses offered to Fairfax County Public Schools high school students for the 2021-22 school year.

Registration for these classes has already begun through student’s base school counselors.

Course offerings include: American Sign Language; Biotechnology Foundations; Criminal Justice 1 and 2; Dental Careers 1 and 2; Emergency Medical Technician; Exploring the Language of Medicine – Exploring Health Sciences; Health Informatics; Intro to Nursing; Medical Assistant; Patient Care Technician; Pharmacy Technician 1 and 2; Practical Nursing and Vietnamese.

More information about the Academy is available on its website (fallschurchacademy.fcps.edu), or prospective attendees can contact Bill McGreevy, Academy Administrator, at wcmcgreevy@fcps.edu.