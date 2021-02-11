Falls Church Calendar: February 11 – 17, 2021

Local, virtual, theater and live music events in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of February 11 – 17, 2021.

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Winter Hike for Teens. For teens ages 12 to 17. Drop-off program. Interested adolescents can join other teens for a hike to the Potomac River and back. The group will cross the stream, hike over boulders and explore the woods along Gulf Branch all the way to the Potomac. It could be cold and icy, so participants should remember to dress warm and wear sturdy shoes. Registration required. To register, call 703-228-4747. Gulf Branch Nature Center & Park (3608 North Military Rd., Arlington) 1 – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Thursday Evening Book Group (Online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group normally meets on the second Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room. This month’s book is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. This discussion will be held online. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Mandala Design Workshop (online). Interested participants can join artist and designer Margie Jervis of Creative Cauldron in this creative art workshop on Zoom where they can discover and create the Mandala form in this guided drawing experience. Jervis’ approach is based on connecting the building blocks of nature’s own pattern design to visual art concepts. This hands on, no-art-experience-required class, is a way for participants to immerse themselves in beautiful nature-inspired designs. To receive the Zoom invitation, email Pete Sullivan at psullivan@fallschurchva.gov. 7 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, Feb. 12, Abbey Lincoln Tribute, with a group of musicians honoring the famed female vocalist, and on Saturday, Feb. 13, Raymi will bring the music of the Andes to Falls Church. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Anthony “Swamp Dog” Clark. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tim Harmon Solo Looping. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Cup O’Jokes — A Special Blend of Comedy (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Steve Smith Blues Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice: Terra Firma (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Judy Collins: A Return to Her Legendary 1964 Concert. Presented by Wolf Trap. $40. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Joe Keyes & The Late Bloomer Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bob Agnew & Friends. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice: Kentucky Avenue (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 2 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.