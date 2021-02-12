Tea with Mrs. B Hosts Valentine Themed Events

Tea with Mrs. B is hosting a series of Valentine themed events for children through the weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 12, a St. Valentine’s Virtual Tea Party will be offered at 4 pm. The Tea Party will include a tea service with a lesson in calligraphy, an art that, like tea, dates back thousands of years.

A variety of to-go options are available for the virtual event. St. Valentine’s Day Tea Parties with small groups will be held live on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. and noon, and on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. For more information, or for tickets, visit Tea with Mrs. B’s website.