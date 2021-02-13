Beyer Blames ‘Despicable Act of Cynicism & Cowardice’ for Acquittal

Saturday, February 13 — U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, issued the following statement today after the U.S. Senate vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial:

“Our Capitol was attacked, the electoral will of the American people was assaulted and democracy was threatened. They wanted to assassinate our Speaker and Vice President. Huge numbers of law enforcement officers were injured and three died.