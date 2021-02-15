Beyer Blames ‘Despicable Act of Cynicism & Cowardice’ for Acquittal

U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, issued the following statement Saturday after the U.S. Senate vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial:

“Our Capitol was attacked, the electoral will of the American people was assaulted and democracy was threatened. They wanted to assassinate our Speaker and Vice President. Huge numbers of law enforcement officers were injured and three died.

“The votes to impeach and convict Donald Trump were the most bipartisan in history for this reason: he is to blame for the insurrection. But today his enablers again shielded him from consequences, in a despicable act of cynicism and cowardice. McConnell kept the trial from starting until Trump had left office then said he wouldn’t vote to convict him because he is no longer in office. “But whether they did it out of partisan loyalty or hid behind process arguments, those who voted “no” know Trump is guilty. Most of the American people know it. And that is how Trump will be remembered — inciting political violence to overturn an American election.”