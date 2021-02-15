CVS to Begin Vaccinating at Little River Turnpike Location

THE CVS PHARMACY along W. Broad Street now has a testing booth in its parking lot. (Photo: News-Press)

The City of Falls Church’s Covid Update online news source announced Tuesday that only one CVS Pharmacy location in the Fairfax Health Department’s jurisdiction including Falls Church will begin distributing the Covid-19 vaccine next week. The location being prepared to do so in the City is not included as yet. The News-Press apologizes for creating a different impression last week.

The program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to Covid-19 vaccination across the United States.

CVS will be the only participating pharmacy in Virginia as part of the initial program launch, and the CVS on Little River Turnpike in Annandale will be the only location available in the Fairfax Health District (City of Falls Church, Fairfax County, and the towns within Fairfax County) for now. In total, 26 CVS pharmacies will offer vaccines statewide.

CVS uses its own scheduling system that will not select people from Fairfax Health’s existing waitlist. So, citizens who have already registered to get a vaccine appointment from Fairfax Health Department and are able to get one at CVS or from another provider first should email ffxcovid@fairfaxcounty.gov to be removed from the county’s waitlist and persons eligible to be vaccinated can sign up to schedule an appointment from CVS on its website. Appointments will begin on Friday, Feb. 12 and vaccine supplies are expected to be limited.