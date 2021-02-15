FC Arts Plein Air Festival Artworks for Sale Online

Falls Church Arts Plein Air Festival Artworks Show and Sale is online through Monday, Feb. 15.

The show features 29 works from 12 of the talented artists who participated in the Eleventh Annual Falls Church Arts “Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival competition on Oct. 17, 2020. The artworks are outdoor scenes painted around the city the previous week as well as some created during a three-hour competition that morning.

For more information and a link to the exhibit, visit Falls Church Arts’ website.