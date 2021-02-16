Crime Report: Break-ins at Eden Center Businesses

Multiple businesses in the Eden Center were broken into in this week’s Crime Report.

Commercial Burglary- 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, February 3, 3:54 AM, two unknown suspects smashed the glass doors of four businesses and took items of value. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Vehicle-300 blk Forest Dr, between 6 PM February 2 and 11 AM, February 3, an unlocked car was entered and items of value were taken.

Identity Theft-300 blk James St, February 3, an incident of identity theft was reported.

Larceny from Vehicle- 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, February 3, between 5:30 and 8 PM, items of value were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Fraud- 100 blk Gresham Place, February 4, 4:49 PM, home owner reported of receiving a fraudulent check for the item she was selling on Craigslist.

Destruction of Property- 100 blk E Broad St, February 4, 8:21 PM, an unknown suspect (s) damaged a fire panel.