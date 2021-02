Friendship Preschool is holding a fundraiser at Flippin’ Pizza (800 W. Broad St., Falls Church) on Feb. 17 from 4 – 9 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go toward purchasing air filters and other items so it can keep students and staff Covid-19-safe in its classrooms.

Friendship Preschool is a part of Friendship United Methodist Church, which is located in the greater Falls Church area.