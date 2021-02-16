Multiple F.C. Band Students Earn District Honors

Photo: FCCPS Photo/Mary Jo West

Fourteen high school band musicians from the City of Falls Church’s unnamed high school successfully auditioned into the District X Honor Band.

The audition consisted of all major and chromatic scales, performing a complicated etude and sight-reading virtually. Students competed in a large pool of Fairfax County and Alexandria City schools. Congratulations go to (First row in above picture, left to right): David Lehrer — tenor saxophone; Ryan Vagoun — baritone saxophone; Alec Autor — trombone; (Second Row) Joe Carpenter — clarinet; Sine Anderson — clarinet; (Third Row) Caroline Toyryla — clarinet; Sam Swetnam — euphonium; Sophia Urbom — violin.

Additional District honor band students are: Abby O’Regan — percussion; Carlos Ortiz — trumpet; Elisabeth Snyder — flute; Megan Carpenter — clarinet; Megan Mann — french horn; Nick Teply — trumpet and Tony Tomljanovich — trumpet.

Congratulations also go to Carpenter, Toyryla, Swetnam and Urbom, who received top placements in district ensembles and are now eligible to audition for State Band and Orchestra.

Students will audition online between Feb. 26 and March 1.