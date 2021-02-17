Connolly’s Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Fete Set for March 17

The pandemic will cause modifications, but Rep. Gerry Connolly will hold his annual St. Patrick’s Day Fête on March 17 as a virtual event, it was announced this week. The annual event will include as always a straw poll for statewide offices in 2021.

In a statement, Connolly said, “While we aren’t able to be together in person, we can still celebrate our 2020 victories and organize for 2021 and 2022 from the comfort of our own homes. Nothing about this past year has been normal, and a Zoom Fete will join the list of firsts for me, but I am just as thrilled to celebrate the Holiest Day of the year virtually.”